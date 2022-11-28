Cameroon and Serbia clash at the Al Janoub Stadium with both sides looking to stay relevant in the race for Round of 16 qualifications. While Serbia lost out to one of the hot favorites, Brazil, Cameroon was defeated by Switzerland. Brazil and Switzerland look like the sides that will dominate the group but as has been the trend in Qatar, smaller nations have played at a significantly higher level and hence it is imperative these nations fight it out at the final matchday of the group. Cameroon is winless in their last five games which is a cause for concern. Their attack has been virtually absent in recent times which complicates matters and Serbia in comparison looks the more balanced outfit.FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was brilliant against Switzerland and will be looking to continue his good form for Cameroon. He was assisted well in midfield by Gael Ondoua and Martin Hongla. Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo knows what it takes to play at the highest level and he can dominate the wings should he be accorded width. Vincent Aboubakar will get the node to lead the attack where the struggles have been there for all to see for the African nation.

Flilp Kostic did not feature against Brazil and he continues to be a major doubt for Serbia. Aleksandr Mitrovic will partner Dusan Vlahovic in the attacking third. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Tadic in midfield give this side a real edge given their technical brilliance. Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, and Strahinja Pavlovic make up the three-man defensive line for the Serbs. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Points Table Updated Live: Brazil Occupy Top Spot, Switzerland Second.

When Is Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Cameroon vs Serbia (CMR vs SRB), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The Cameroon vs Serbia is available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website. Tough game for both teams but Serbia has too much quality to not defeat Cameroon and gain three crucial points.

