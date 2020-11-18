Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will chase their third title when they play Jamshedpur FC in their first match on November 24 (Tuesday) in ISL 2020-21. Chennaiyin FC produced a stunning season last term and raced to the final after being at the bottom at the halfway stage. They, however, fell short of the final hurdle and lost the title to ATK with a 3-1 defeat in the final. The Marina Machans will hope to do one better and clinch their third ISL title this term. They will, however, have to do it with a new coach and a new forward line. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

Chennaiyin FC have been one of the success stories of the ISL and two titles, a runner-up and a semi-final finish in six seasons of the ISL is a proof of that. But in seasons they have not made it to the playoffs, Chenaiyin have fared below the moderate. They ended seventh among eight teams in 2016 and at the bottom two seasons later in a 10-team league. Chennaiyin will start fresh this season after letting Own Coyle, who led them to the final from the bottom place, leave for Jamshedpur and also losing striker Nerijus Valskis. ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Sign Ganesan Balaji, Aqib Nawab; Promote 'B' Team Goalkeeper BY Revanth to Senior Team.

They signed Hungarian Czaba Laslo, who is making his debut in Asian football, as the head coach for this season. Chennaiyin have also signed Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr and Guinea-Bissau forward Isma. But apart from four new overseas signings, Chennaiyin have a solid core Indian base with midfielder Anirudh Thapa and right-wing Lallianzuala Chhangte leading the young brigade.

Key Players

Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo and Jakub Sylvestr are some of the key players in the Chennaiyin FC squad. They will crucial if Chennaiyin are to make a run for their third ISL title.

Chennaiyin FC Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish 2014 1st Semi-Finalists 2015 3rd Winners 2016 7th 7th 2017-18 2nd Winners 2018-19 10th 10th 2019-20 4th Runner-Up

Chennaiyin FC Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: B.Y. Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.

Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri.

Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh.

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.

Chennaiyin FC Stats

Chennaiyin FC have played 107 matches in the Indian Super League history and have won 41 matches while losing 40 games and drawing 26. They have scored 164 goals in the league and conceded 154 times. The Marinas have made the playoffs four times in six seasons and won the title twice.

Chennaiyin FC Most Goals and Appearances

Jeje Lalekhlua is the highest capped player in Chennaiyin FC and has made 77 appearances for the club. He is also their highest goalscorer with 25 goals to his name. Jeje will, however, play for SC East Bengal in this edition of the ISL.

