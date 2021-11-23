Chelsea would be taking on Juventus in the Champions League 2021-22 fixture at Stamford Bridge on November 24, Wednesday. The match has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Chelsea, who have been in superb form in the Premier League, would aim at successfully defending their European title. Thomas Tuchel's side are indeed one of the early favourites for the title as they have been flawless so far, barring a 0-1 defeat to their opponents on Wednesday, earlier this year. It was a closely-battled match but Max Allegri's Juventus were able to have the last laugh in Turin, courtesy of a goal from young winger Federico Chiesa. The defending European champions now have nine points from four matches and a win or even a draw would see them through to the last 16 along with Juventus. Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST

The Bianconeri have had contrasting fortunes in the Champions League and Serie A. They have managed to get their domestic campaign back on track after a rough start to Serie A. On the other hand, Allegri's team have won all four of their matches in the Champions League so far and another win would not only enable them to do the double over the European champions but also give them a world of confidence going into the last 16 stage.

When is Chelsea vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Chelsea vs Juventus clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge on November 24, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Juventus on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Chelsea vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).