UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea Women will be featuring in their first home game of the UEFA Women’s Champions League against Paris FC this evening. The English side drew FC Twente in their opener while Paris FC were left disappointed as they let their opponents OH Leuven a way to share the points from a winning position. Chelsea are currently top of their domestic league and they will be keen on replicating that form in the continental showdown. Paris were no match against Chelsea when the sides met back in 2023/24 season and the French club cannot afford to let their guards down again. Lionel Messi Carves Name in History for Assists; Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Prolific Goal-Scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Chelsea will be without the services of Naomi Grima, Lauren James, Mayra Ramirez, and Kadeisha Buchanan for this game due to injuries. Sam Kerr will hope to get an opportunity in the starting eleven against Paris this evening. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Wieke Kaptein will be the two attacking midfielders with Aggie Beever-Jones as the focal point in attack.

Melween N’Dongala misses out for Paris due to injury but Mylene Chavas is likely to return to the playing eleven after competing her time out courtesy a concussion protocol. Clara Mateo will lead the forward line for the visitors while Daphné Corboz will slot in as the playmaker behind here. Océane Celia Picard and Kaja Korošec will sit back and shield the backline as deep lying midfielders.

When is Chelsea vs Paris FC, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match When is Chelsea vs Paris FC, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 16 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stamford Bridge, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Chelsea vs Paris FC, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will take on the challenge of Paris FC in their next fixture in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 16. The Chelsea vs Paris FC match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Paris FC, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Chelsea vs Paris FC UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs Paris FC UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. 'Not Real Madrid Academy’ Toni Kroos Corrects Media Outlet's Mistake About Ownership of Academy in Madrid (See Post).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Paris FC, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Chelsea vs Paris FC UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Chelsea at home should have enough quality about them to secure a crucial win here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).