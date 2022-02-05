Chelsea have the chance to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup when they host Plymouth Argyle at home. The EPL title looks out of sights for the Blues after an impressive start to the campaign. But their fortunes in the domestic tournaments look good with an appearance coming up in the final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool and a fairly easy fixture in the FA Cup. Opponents Plymouth Argyle are facing a premier league for the first time in the campaign and the level will be something they are not used to. Since the turn of the year, the team has been a bit inconsistent which is not the ideal preparation for the match. Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 Penalties), FA Cup 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Red Devils Knocked Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Saul Niguez should feature in midfield for the Blues with the on loan Atletico Madrid man seeing very limited opportunities in the first team. Timo Werner is set to lead the attack with Hakim Ziyech and Harvey Vale as the attacking midfielders behind him. Malang Sarr has impressed in the opportunities he has got and should feature in a back three that also comprises Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis Hall.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are recovering from their knee injuries and will not feature against Chelsea. Romoney Crichlow is cup tied and is unavailable for selection but another new signing Steven Sessegnon is all set to start. Panutche Camara’s AFCON journey has ended and he will be pushing for a place in the playing eleven.

When is Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Stamfird Bridge on February 05, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

Plymouth last won a game against Chelsea 42 years ago. Since then both these clubs have gone massive transformation. Expect the Blues to progress with ease into the next round.

