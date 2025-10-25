Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea are beginning to build some momentum in their English Premier League campaign, wait back to back wins and will be keen to continue their winning run when they take on Sunderland at Stamford Bridge this evening. The Blues are currently 5th in the points table and another three points means they will reduce the gap at the top to just two points with Arsenal. Their opponents, Sunderland, have looked decent and tough since making their return to top-flight football in England. They have just one defeat in five matches played and will be confident of a good showing here. Chelsea versus Sunderland will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Joao Pedro will start for the Blues here after missing out in their Champions League tie due to suspension. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho will be deployed out wide with Estevao as their no 10 in the final third. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will form the double pivot in central midfield and look to control the tempo of the contest. Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, and Cole Palmer miss out again due to injuries.

Sunderland will be without the services of Omar Alderete, Leo Hjelde, Dennis Cirkin, and Habib Diarra due to fitness issues. Granit Xhaka has been a revelation for the club in midfield and his primary task will be to break up opposition passing lines. Wilson Isidor will partner with Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi to make the front three for the visitors. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Results: Cody Gakpo Scores As Liverpool Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Ajax.

Chelsea vs Sunderland EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Sunderland Date Saturday, October 25 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Sunderland in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25. The Chelsea vs Sunderland EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Sunderland live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Sunderland online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a quality game of football with both teams creating opportunities from the onset. It will be the hosts who should claim a 2-1 win here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).