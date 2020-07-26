EPL Live Streaming Online in India: Chelsea host Wolves in their final game of their 2019/20 English Premier League season with a point enough to see them through to next campaign’s UEFA Champions League. The Blues were thumped by Liverpool in their last game which has made the final day interesting. Frank Lampard will have one eye on the Manchester United Leicester City game which kicks of simultaneously. Wolves were in the top 4 race for a while but lost out owing to their inconsistency. They can be a tough team to beat though on their day with a rock solid defence they possess. Premier League 2020-21 Season to Begin on September 12.

The big news coming in from the Chelsea camp is that French midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to first team training and should feature against Wolves. Ross Barkley misses out though but will be back against Bayern Munich. Christian Pulisic and Willian in the attacking third have a forged a brilliant partnership with Olivier Giroud the target man. Jorginho, who could be on his way out from Stamford Bridge next season starts for the home side owing to lack of viable options for Frank Lampard. He will be in the company of Mateo Kovacic who drives this Chelsea team forward with his passing game.

Wolves have everyone fit and available for the clash against Chelsea which means the likes of Adama Tarore and Raul Jiminez start. Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho often get stronghold of the midfield with Matt Doherty and Jonny Otto pushing up on the flanks. Conor Coady is one of the best defenders in the English league and Chelsea will find it hard to penetrate a Wolves defence led by their inspirational skipper.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League clash will be played at King Power Stadium on July 26, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 08:30 pm IST. Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Premier League in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of Chelsea vs Wolves on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 can be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network. So fans can log onto the Disney+ Hotstar App or Website to get the live streaming of Chelsea vs Wolves. Chelsea are a bit short of confidence heading into the Wolves clash which just might go against them in this all important match.

