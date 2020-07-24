London, July 24: The 2020/21 season of the Premier League will start on September 12 this year and the final match day will take place on May 23, 2021, the league announced on Friday. The league however did not announce a fixture list, which according to reports in the British media is expected closer to the start date.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September, 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult The FA (Football Association) and EFL (English Football League) regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions," said the league in its statement. Arsenal Launch New Home Shirt for 2020–21 Season With New Triangular Marble Pattern.

The last match day of the ongoing 2019/20 season will be played on July 26. The season had to be halted for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019/20 editions of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, which also had to be halted because of the pandemic, will be concluded in August with the final scheduled for August 23.

The 2020/21 season will also end under a month before the scheduled start of the postponed Euro 2020, which is scheduled to start on June 11, 2021.

