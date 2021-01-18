Chennaiyin FC will take on SC East Bengal in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium on January 18, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the table and could close the gap on the top four with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of CFC vs SCEB in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

SC East Bengal after a poor start to the season are starting to find their form and are slowly closing the gap on the teams above them. Robbie Fowler’s team are unbeaten in their last five games in the league and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin ended their winless run in their last fixture when they defeated Odisha and will be hoping that they can make it two on the bounce.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal clash in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 18 (Monday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs SCEB clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

