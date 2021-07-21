China and Brazil’s women’s football team will begin their campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they face each other in the opening game of Group F. The clash will be played at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu on July 21, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming for a positive start in their Olympics campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for China vs Brazil, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Football match live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero and Other Major Footballers With Olympic Gold.

The teams have met seven times in total with Brazil having the better head-to-head record by winning three of those games compared to China’s two wins. However, China will be looking to get one over the favourites and can count on the experience of veterans such as Wu Haiyan and Wang Shanshan. Meanwhile, Brazil have also picked up a strong squad which is headlined by star captain Martha and the ever-present Formiga. Football At 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, Spain, Argentina & 22-Man Squads Of Other Team's At Summer Games.

When Is China Women vs Brazil Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The China Women vs Brazil Women match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Group F will be played on July 21, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu. The clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch China Women vs Brazil Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match Live Telecast?

Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and are likely to telecast the China Women vs Brazil Women football match. Fans can tune into any of Sony Sports’ channels to watch the live telecast of the China vs Brazil women’s football match as they can telecast the game on TV.

How To Get Live Streaming Online Of China Women vs Brazil Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match?

Fans can tune into SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020. SonyLiv app and website are likely to provide the online streaming of the China Women vs Brazil Women football match. However, fans need to subscribe first to enjoy the streaming services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).