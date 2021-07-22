The men’s football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will kick off from July 22, 2021 (Thursday) onwards, a day prior to the official scheduled start of Tokyo 2020 – July 23. All participating teams will be in action on Day 1 of football at Olympics 2020 as they will begin the first round of matches in the Group Stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for the schedule of football at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and live streaming details can scroll down below. Football At 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, Spain, Argentina & 22-Man Squads Of Other Teams At Summer Games.

A total of 16 nations have made it to the Summer Games via different routes of qualifying. Each participating team has been allowed to bring a 22-member squad with players consisting of their Under-24 roster – born after January 1, 1997 – with the exception of three over-aged players. This year the competition will also see the inclusion of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the first time at the Games. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero and Other Major Footballers With Olympic Gold.

Football at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Day 1 Schedule

Sr No Match Time (IST) Group 1 Egypt vs Spain 01:00 PM Group C 2 Mexico vs France 01:30 PM Group A 3 New Zealand vs South Korea 01:30 PM Group B 4 Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia 02:00 PM Group D 5 Argentina vs Australia 04:00 PM Group C 6 Japan vs South Africa 04:30 PM Group A 7 Honduras vs Romania 04:30 PM Group B 8 Brazil vs Germany 05:00 PM Group D

Football at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Tokyo Olympics 2020 and are likely to provide the live streaming of the Games. However, it is unlikely that Sony Sports will telecast the initial round of football games on TV. But fans can still catch the live action of Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLIV, which will provide live online streaming of football matches at Tokyo 2020 on its app or website. Fans must pay a nominal fee to enjoy the streaming services.

