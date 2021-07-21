The United States of America and Sweden women’s football teams will renew their rivalry when they meet at the opening Group G game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The clash will be played at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 21, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming for a positive start to their Olympics campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sweden vs USA, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Football match live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero and Other Major Footballers With Olympic Gold.

Both teams are considered as two of the best sides in women’s football and will look to better the other in the Tokyo 2020m Olympics opener. The sides last met at the Olympic stage in 2016, when Sweden knocked out favourites USA in the quarter-finals on penalty shootouts en route to their first silver medal. Meanwhile, USA have won the gold at football in Olympics on four occasions and will be looking to add to that tally

When Is Sweden Women vs USA Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sweden Women vs USA Women match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Group G will be played on July 21, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo. The clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Sweden Women vs USA Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match Live Telecast?

Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and are likely to telecast the Sweden Women vs USA Women football match. Fans can tune into any of Sony Sports’ channels to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs USA women’s football match as they can telecast the game on TV.

How To Get Live Streaming Online Of Sweden Women vs USA Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match?

Fans can tune into SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020. SonyLiv app and website are likely to provide the online streaming of Sweden Women vs USA Women football match. However, fans need to subscribe first to enjoy the streaming services.

