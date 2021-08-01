PV Sindhu is all set to take China's He Bingjiao for the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian badminton stalwart lost the semi-final game to Tai Tzu-Ying by 18-21, 12-21 and this halted her dream to clinch a goal medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ahead of the bronze medal game, we bring you the head-to-head record and other important stats ahead of this fixture. So He Bing Jiao lost to Chen Yufei 21-16, 13-21, 21-12. The last time the two stalwarts locked horns with each other was in 2019 at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao Tokyo Olympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details of Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match Coverage.

They had quite a close game back then, but then too Sindhu won the match in straight sets. The Indian shuttler won 21-19, 21-19 at the mega-event. They two have quite an interesting head-to-head record as they have locked horns with each other 15 times so far. The Indian stalwart has won 9 games and the remaining games are won by the Chinese. Needless to say, both players would be looking to change the head-to-head record.

Rankings:

PV Sindhu is placed on number 7 on Badminton World Federation Rankings with 78,384 points. On the other hand, He Bing Jiao is spotted a couple of spots below on number 9.

Match Prediction:

Barring her game against Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals, Sindhu has actually looked good so far at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, even during the game against Tzu-Ying, she did perform in patches. Her signature smash was not seen much during the semi-finals game, but in the quarterfinal game, Sindhu was exceptional. She displayed better netplay and also optimised the advantage of having a good height. So, we think that Sindhu will win the game in two sets.

Match Details:

The match will be played at 5.00 pm and will be broadcast on Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. You can also catch up with the proceedings of the game on SonyLiv.

