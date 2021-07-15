The Men’s football tournament at Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to begin from July 21, 2021, and will be played until August 7, 2021. A total of 16 nations will participate in the event at the Summer Games and have announced their 22-member squad as the number is upgraded from the usual 18 names due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. So fans searching for Olympic 2020 squads for every official men’s football team can scroll down below. Tokyo 2020 Organisers Show Off Olympic Village Ahead of Summer Games (Watch Video).

Each participating nation is allowed to take a total of 22 players for the Olympic Games but needs to comply with the age restriction guidelines maintained by FIFA. The 16 countries must include Under-24 players on the roster – born on or after January 1, 1997 – with the exception of three overage players. The competition will also see the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the first time. 2020 Tokyo Olympics New Dates: Summer Olympic Games Reportedly to Be Held From July 23, 2021.

A total of 16 teams have qualified for Olympics through different pathways – Host Country (Japan); 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship (France, Germany, Romania, Spain); 2019 OFC Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (New Zealand); 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa); 2020 AFC U-23 Championship (Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea); 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament (Argentina, Brazil); 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship (Honduras, Mexico).

Olympics 2020 Squads In Men’s Football

France

Goalkeepers Paul Bernardoni, Stefan Bajic, Dimitry Bertaud. Defenders Melvin Bard, Anthony Caci, Ismael Doukoure, Pierre Kalulu, Clement Michelin, Timothee Pembele, Modibo Sagnan. Midfielders Alexis Beka Beka, Jeremy Gelin, Enzo Le Fee, Teji Savanier*, Florian Thauvin*, Lucas Tousart. Forwards Andre-Pierre Gignac*, Randal Kolo Muani, Arnaud Nordin, Isaac Lihadji, Nathaniel Mbuku.

*Over-Aged Player

Japan

Goalkeepers Keisuke Osaka, Kosei Tani, Zion Suzuki. Defenders Hiroki Sakai*, Yuta Nakayama, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida*, Reo Hatate, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Daiki Hashioka, Ayumu Seko, Koki Machida. Midfielders Wataru Endo*, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi, Ritsu Doan, Kaoru Mitoma, Yuki Soma, Ao Tanaka. Forwards Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Daichi Hayashi.

*Over-Aged Player

Mexico

Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa*, Sebastian Jurado, Luis Malagon. Defenders Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jorge Sanchez, Vladimir Lorona, Adrian Mora, Luis Romo*. Midfielders Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Ricardo Angulo. Forwards Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Ricardo Angulo.

*Over-Aged Player

South Africa

Goalkeepers Ronwen Williams*, Mondli Moto, Sifiso Mlungwana. Defenders James Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Thendo Mukumela, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Tercious Malepe. Midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Thabo Cele, Fagrie Lakay, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele. Forwards Evidence Makgopa, Luther Singh, Lyle Foster, Kobamelo Kodisang.

*Over-Aged Player

Honduras

Goalkeepers Alex Guity, Michael Perrelo, Bryan Ramos. Defenders Denil Maldonado, Wesley Decas, Carlos Melendez, Christropher Melendez, Jose Garcia, Elvin Oliva. Midfielders Jonathan Nunez, Jose Alejandro Reyes, Edwin Rodriguez, Samuel Elvir, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez. Forwards Jorge Benguche*, Rigoberto Rivas, Brayan Moya*, Jose Pinto, Luis Palma, Juan Obregon Jr., Douglas Martinez.

*Over-Aged Player

New Zealand

Goalkeepers Michael Woud, Jamie Searle, Alex Paulsen. Defenders Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingram, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid*, George Stanger. Midfielders Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Gianni Stensness, Ben Old, Sam Sutton. Forwards Joey Champness, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood*, Matt Garbett.

*Over-Aged Player

Romania

Goalkeepers Mihai Aioani, Mihai Popa, Stefan Tarnovanu. Defenders Radu Boboc, Andrei Chindris, Virgil Ghita, Ricardo Grigore, Alex Pascanu, Andrei Ratiu, Florin Stefan*. Midfielders Tudor Baluta, Andrei Ciobanu, Alex Dobre, Marco Dulca, Ion Gheorghe, Valentin Gheorghe, Marius Marin, Eduard Florescu, Antonio Sefer. Forwards George Ganea, Andrei Sintean.

*Over-Aged Player

South Korea

Goalkeepers Song Bum-keun, Ahn Joon-soo, An Chan-gi. Defenders Lee You-hyeon, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jae-woo, Kim Jin-ya, Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae*, Kang Yoon-sung, Lee Sang-min. Midfielders Jeong Seung-won, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Dong-gyeong, Won Du-jae, Lee Kang-in, Kim Jin-kyu. Forwards Lee Dong-jun, Um Won-sang, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon*, Hwang Ui-jo*.

*Over-Aged Player

Argentina

Goalkeepers Joaquin Blazquez, Lautaro Morales, Jeremias Ledesma*. Defenders Hernan de la Fuente, Marcelo Herrera, Nehuen Perez, Leonel Mosevich, Facundo Medina, Francisco Ortega, Claudio Bravo. Midfielders Fausto Vera, Santiago Colombatto, Tomas Belmonte, Martin Payero, Thiago Almada, Esequiel Barco. Forwards Carlos Valenzuela, Pedro de la Vega, Alexis Mac Allister, Agustin Urzi, Adolfo Gaich, Ezequiel Ponce.

*Over-Aged Player

Australia

Goalkeepers Tom Glover, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Jordan Holmes. Defenders Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Joel King, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Jay Rich-Baghuelou. Midfielders Keanu Baccus, Denis Genreau, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Dylan Pierias, Caleb Watts, Cameron Devlin, Marco Tillo. Forwards Daniel Arzani, Nicholas D’Agostino, Mitchell Duke*, Reno Piscopo, Lachlan Wales.

*Over-Aged Player

Egypt

Goalkeepers Mohamed El Shenawy*, Mohamed Sobhy, Mahmoud Gad. Defenders Ahmed Hegazi*, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Osama Galal, Ahmed Ramadan, Karim El-Eraky, Karim Fouad, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh. Midfielders Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy, Nasser Maher, Emam Ashour. Forwards Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel, Abdel Rahman Magdy, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen, Nasser Mansi, Ahmed Yasser.

*Over-Aged Player

Spain

Goalkeepers Alex Dominguez, Alvaro Fernandes, Unai Simon. Defenders Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda, Oscar Mingueza, Oscar Gil, Pau Torres, Jesus Vallejo. Midfielders Pedri, Bryan Gil, Martin Zubimendi, Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Dani Olmo, Carlos Soler, Dani Ceballos*, Mikel Merino*, Marco Asensio*. Forwards Javi Puado, Rafa Mir, Mikel Oyarzabal.

*Over-Aged Player

Brazil

Goalkeepers Brenno, Lucao, Santos*. Defenders Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs. Midfielders Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier. Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom.

*Over-Aged Player

Germany

Goalkeepers Svend Brodersen, Florian Muller, Luca Plogmann. Defenders Benjamin Henrichs, Amos Pieper, David Raum, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, Keven Schlotterbeck. Midfielders Nadiem Amiri*, Maximilian Arnold*, Ismail Jakobs, Eduard Lowen, Arne Maier, Anton Stach, Ragnar Ache. Forwards Max Kruse*, Marco Richter, Cedric Teuchert.

*Over-Aged Player

Ivory Coast

Goalkeepers Eliezer Ira Tape, Maxime Nagoli Oupoh, Nicolas Tie. Defenders Kouao Koffi, Zie Ouattara, Wilfried Singo, Eric Bailly*, Kouadio-Yves Dalila, Ismael Diallo, Silas Gnaka. Midfielders Eboue Kouassi, Idrissa Doumbia, Franck Kessie*, Amad Diallo,Max Gradel*, Youssouf Dao. Forwards Chieck Timite, Christiane Kouame, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Mory Keita, Kader Keita, Aboubacar Doumbia.

*Over-Aged Player

Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers Zaid Al-Bawardi, Mohammed Al Rubaie, Amin Bukhari. Defenders Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani*, Hamad Al-Yami, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi. Midfielders Turki Al-Ammar, Salem Al-Dawsari*, Salman Al-Faraj*, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Sami Al-Najei, Nasser Al-Omran, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya. Forwards Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

In addition to the Olympic host city of Tokyo, matches will also be played in Kashima, Saitama, Sapporo, Sendai, and Yokohama. Brazil are the defending champions and will once again look to replicate that feat at the 2020 Olympics.

