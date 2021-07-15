The Men’s football tournament at Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to begin from July 21, 2021, and will be played until August 7, 2021. A total of 16 nations will participate in the event at the Summer Games and have announced their 22-member squad as the number is upgraded from the usual 18 names due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. So fans searching for Olympic 2020 squads for every official men’s football team can scroll down below. Tokyo 2020 Organisers Show Off Olympic Village Ahead of Summer Games (Watch Video).
Each participating nation is allowed to take a total of 22 players for the Olympic Games but needs to comply with the age restriction guidelines maintained by FIFA. The 16 countries must include Under-24 players on the roster – born on or after January 1, 1997 – with the exception of three overage players. The competition will also see the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the first time. 2020 Tokyo Olympics New Dates: Summer Olympic Games Reportedly to Be Held From July 23, 2021.
A total of 16 teams have qualified for Olympics through different pathways – Host Country (Japan); 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship (France, Germany, Romania, Spain); 2019 OFC Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (New Zealand); 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa); 2020 AFC U-23 Championship (Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea); 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament (Argentina, Brazil); 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship (Honduras, Mexico).
Olympics 2020 Squads In Men’s Football
France
|Goalkeepers
|Paul Bernardoni, Stefan Bajic, Dimitry Bertaud.
|Defenders
|Melvin Bard, Anthony Caci, Ismael Doukoure, Pierre Kalulu, Clement Michelin, Timothee Pembele, Modibo Sagnan.
|Midfielders
|Alexis Beka Beka, Jeremy Gelin, Enzo Le Fee, Teji Savanier*, Florian Thauvin*, Lucas Tousart.
|Forwards
|Andre-Pierre Gignac*, Randal Kolo Muani, Arnaud Nordin, Isaac Lihadji, Nathaniel Mbuku.
*Over-Aged Player
Japan
|Goalkeepers
|Keisuke Osaka, Kosei Tani, Zion Suzuki.
|Defenders
|Hiroki Sakai*, Yuta Nakayama, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida*, Reo Hatate, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Daiki Hashioka, Ayumu Seko, Koki Machida.
|Midfielders
|Wataru Endo*, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi, Ritsu Doan, Kaoru Mitoma, Yuki Soma, Ao Tanaka.
|Forwards
|Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Daichi Hayashi.
*Over-Aged Player
Mexico
|Goalkeepers
|Guillermo Ochoa*, Sebastian Jurado, Luis Malagon.
|Defenders
|Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jorge Sanchez, Vladimir Lorona, Adrian Mora, Luis Romo*.
|Midfielders
|Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Ricardo Angulo.
|Forwards
*Over-Aged Player
South Africa
|Goalkeepers
|Ronwen Williams*, Mondli Moto, Sifiso Mlungwana.
|Defenders
|James Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Thendo Mukumela, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Tercious Malepe.
|Midfielders
|Teboho Mokoena, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Thabo Cele, Fagrie Lakay, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele.
|Forwards
|Evidence Makgopa, Luther Singh, Lyle Foster, Kobamelo Kodisang.
*Over-Aged Player
Honduras
|Goalkeepers
|Alex Guity, Michael Perrelo, Bryan Ramos.
|Defenders
|Denil Maldonado, Wesley Decas, Carlos Melendez, Christropher Melendez, Jose Garcia, Elvin Oliva.
|Midfielders
|Jonathan Nunez, Jose Alejandro Reyes, Edwin Rodriguez, Samuel Elvir, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez.
|Forwards
|Jorge Benguche*, Rigoberto Rivas, Brayan Moya*, Jose Pinto, Luis Palma, Juan Obregon Jr., Douglas Martinez.
*Over-Aged Player
New Zealand
|Goalkeepers
|Michael Woud, Jamie Searle, Alex Paulsen.
|Defenders
|Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingram, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid*, George Stanger.
|Midfielders
|Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Gianni Stensness, Ben Old, Sam Sutton.
|Forwards
|Joey Champness, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood*, Matt Garbett.
*Over-Aged Player
Romania
|Goalkeepers
|Mihai Aioani, Mihai Popa, Stefan Tarnovanu.
|Defenders
|Radu Boboc, Andrei Chindris, Virgil Ghita, Ricardo Grigore, Alex Pascanu, Andrei Ratiu, Florin Stefan*.
|Midfielders
|Tudor Baluta, Andrei Ciobanu, Alex Dobre, Marco Dulca, Ion Gheorghe, Valentin Gheorghe, Marius Marin, Eduard Florescu, Antonio Sefer.
|Forwards
|George Ganea, Andrei Sintean.
*Over-Aged Player
South Korea
|Goalkeepers
|Song Bum-keun, Ahn Joon-soo, An Chan-gi.
|Defenders
|Lee You-hyeon, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jae-woo, Kim Jin-ya, Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae*, Kang Yoon-sung, Lee Sang-min.
|Midfielders
|Jeong Seung-won, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Dong-gyeong, Won Du-jae, Lee Kang-in, Kim Jin-kyu.
|Forwards
|Lee Dong-jun, Um Won-sang, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon*, Hwang Ui-jo*.
*Over-Aged Player
Argentina
|Goalkeepers
|Joaquin Blazquez, Lautaro Morales, Jeremias Ledesma*.
|Defenders
|Hernan de la Fuente, Marcelo Herrera, Nehuen Perez, Leonel Mosevich, Facundo Medina, Francisco Ortega, Claudio Bravo.
|Midfielders
|Fausto Vera, Santiago Colombatto, Tomas Belmonte, Martin Payero, Thiago Almada, Esequiel Barco.
|Forwards
|Carlos Valenzuela, Pedro de la Vega, Alexis Mac Allister, Agustin Urzi, Adolfo Gaich, Ezequiel Ponce.
*Over-Aged Player
Australia
|Goalkeepers
|Tom Glover, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Jordan Holmes.
|Defenders
|Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Joel King, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
|Midfielders
|Keanu Baccus, Denis Genreau, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Dylan Pierias, Caleb Watts, Cameron Devlin, Marco Tillo.
|Forwards
|Daniel Arzani, Nicholas D’Agostino, Mitchell Duke*, Reno Piscopo, Lachlan Wales.
*Over-Aged Player
Egypt
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed El Shenawy*, Mohamed Sobhy, Mahmoud Gad.
|Defenders
|Ahmed Hegazi*, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Osama Galal, Ahmed Ramadan, Karim El-Eraky, Karim Fouad, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.
|Midfielders
|Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy, Nasser Maher, Emam Ashour.
|Forwards
|Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel, Abdel Rahman Magdy, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen, Nasser Mansi, Ahmed Yasser.
*Over-Aged Player
Spain
|Goalkeepers
|Alex Dominguez, Alvaro Fernandes, Unai Simon.
|Defenders
|Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda, Oscar Mingueza, Oscar Gil, Pau Torres, Jesus Vallejo.
|Midfielders
|Pedri, Bryan Gil, Martin Zubimendi, Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Dani Olmo, Carlos Soler, Dani Ceballos*, Mikel Merino*, Marco Asensio*.
|Forwards
|Javi Puado, Rafa Mir, Mikel Oyarzabal.
*Over-Aged Player
Brazil
|Goalkeepers
|Brenno, Lucao, Santos*.
|Defenders
|Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs.
|Midfielders
|Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier.
|Forwards
|Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom.
*Over-Aged Player
Germany
|Goalkeepers
|Svend Brodersen, Florian Muller, Luca Plogmann.
|Defenders
|Benjamin Henrichs, Amos Pieper, David Raum, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, Keven Schlotterbeck.
|Midfielders
|Nadiem Amiri*, Maximilian Arnold*, Ismail Jakobs, Eduard Lowen, Arne Maier, Anton Stach, Ragnar Ache.
|Forwards
|Max Kruse*, Marco Richter, Cedric Teuchert.
*Over-Aged Player
Ivory Coast
|Goalkeepers
|Eliezer Ira Tape, Maxime Nagoli Oupoh, Nicolas Tie.
|Defenders
|Kouao Koffi, Zie Ouattara, Wilfried Singo, Eric Bailly*, Kouadio-Yves Dalila, Ismael Diallo, Silas Gnaka.
|Midfielders
|Eboue Kouassi, Idrissa Doumbia, Franck Kessie*, Amad Diallo,Max Gradel*, Youssouf Dao.
|Forwards
|Chieck Timite, Christiane Kouame, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Mory Keita, Kader Keita, Aboubacar Doumbia.
*Over-Aged Player
Saudi Arabia
|Goalkeepers
|Zaid Al-Bawardi, Mohammed Al Rubaie, Amin Bukhari.
|Defenders
|Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani*, Hamad Al-Yami, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi.
|Midfielders
|Turki Al-Ammar, Salem Al-Dawsari*, Salman Al-Faraj*, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Sami Al-Najei, Nasser Al-Omran, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya.
|Forwards
|Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
In addition to the Olympic host city of Tokyo, matches will also be played in Kashima, Saitama, Sapporo, Sendai, and Yokohama. Brazil are the defending champions and will once again look to replicate that feat at the 2020 Olympics.
