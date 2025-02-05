Portuguese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today but is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. The former Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus striker has enthralled fans around the world for the best part of more than two decades now. The boy signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United worked on his rustiness and amazing potential to grow into a footballing monster, that dominates goal scoring like no has ever done before him. The desire to excel against the odds makes him special and while the flashy lifestyle and millions in the banks may be a byproduct of the success on the pitch, the footballing student in him has never quiet left him. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at CR7’s Iconic Goal Celebrations Setting Trend in World of Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing 1000 goals now and has broken many records in the game. He has the most goals in international football with 123 for Portugal. He also remains the most capped international footballer, a testament to his longevity. He is also called Mr. Champions League as he scored 141 in Europe’s premier competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals for Real Madrid, probably the most successful club in the world, with 451 in 438 matches. During his time in Italy, he became the fastest player to reach 50 Serie A goals while also nonchalantly breaking Juventus’ record for most goals in a season with 37 in the 2019/20 campaign. Manchester United fans are emotionally connected with him as he is the only United star to win the World Player of the Year. 'Haven't Seen Anybody Better...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Football's GOAT Debate Amid Comparison With Lionel Messi, Claims He Is the 'Most Complete Player'.

Al-Nassr has given Ronaldo a perfect opportunity to continue playing at the highest level and his goal scoring seems to be only getting better in Saudi Arabia. He continues to represent the Portugal national football team and features more regularly in his YouTube videos, highlighting the remarkable all-round skills of the man. On behalf of the Team Latestly, we wish Cristiano Ronaldo a very Happy Birthday.

