923 – it’s not just a number but a milestone every footballer today is aiming at. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has his sight set on 1000-goal mark, he currently has a massive goal tally and will surely reach his ‘aim’ in coming years. Along with these 923 goals, fans also enjoyed the Cristiano Ronaldo’s unique celebrations. Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 40. Though his performances and passion for sport does not show any aging effects, he is truly one of the best athlete in the world. In recent years, we've all become accustomed to his famous ‘Siuuu goal celebration’ but there are nine different celebrations that Ronaldo made iconic and later became trend as many followed the Portuguese super star. Check out some of the legendary goal celebrations from Cristiano Ronaldo. Excited’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Post After Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al Wasl in AFC Champions League 2024-25.

Calma Celebration

A sign of experienced and deadly striker. Imagine when the opposition is trying to pressure your team and fans are tensed with the action of field, you score a goal to shut down the opposition’s advancement. Ronaldo made this celebration iconic with his goal against FC Barcelona in El Clasico. Later many players including England forward Phil Foden copied Ronaldo’s Calma Celebration.

Silence Celebration

On the exact opposite note, when the opposition fans are noisier than your supporters and even the teams on the field, a ‘Silence’ celebration after scoring the goal is one of the best replies. Ronaldo silenced many opposition fans with his performance and not to mention its been widely followed by even cricketers and of course fellow footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Shirtless Celebration

This one is for the fans who love Ronaldo athletic body. While its not been followed by many, no one can forget shirtless Ronaldo roaring back at the spectators after a goal. A symbol of power and attitude on the field, only Ronaldo can carry this celebration to be honest.

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Goal (Photo Credit: 'X'/RealMadridCF)

‘Toooo Good’ Celebration

A simple yet effective celebration went viral during Cristiano Ronaldo’s first spell at Manchester United. The star at his peak was scoring from all direction and distances. His jaw-dropping performances left everyone speechless, wanting more from him in every match. His ‘toooo good’ persona was one of the first attribute that oozed through out early stages of his career.

Criastiano Ronaldo After Scoring Goal (Photo Credit: 'X'/ManUTD)

‘Suii’ Celebration

One of the most iconic celebration that captivated the world is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Suii celebration. From Olympians to cricketers, From football players to fans, from YouTubers to wrestlers – everyone now a days are seen celebrating their achievements with ‘Suii’ celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr, Achieves Feat During Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match Against Al-Khaleej.

Cristiano Ronaldo Suii Celebration

Throwback to those first 2 SUII's after Ronaldo returned 🕊🐐 pic.twitter.com/VSVFHUz7ji — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) September 24, 2024

Body language expert Darren Stanton explained the impact and importance of this iconic celebration in an interview he said "This image is really iconic and we know that it went viral and was copied by millions of people. Again, we've got the most grandiose extension of personal power because he's airborne, he's jumping in the air and, in terms of more space, you can’t get more in his personal proximity than this. The fact that he's mid-air, he's got his arm up. This is probably 10 generations on from the first sort of gestures that we began to see. He feels all powerful, he is at the pinnacle of his career. The world's at his feet and he knows he's considered to be the best player in the world.”

While above mentioned celebrations are few iconic ones, other top Ronaldo celebrations includes - Eu estou aqui during Portugal national team’s brilliant run in 2016 Euro Cup, Sweet fifteen during Real Madrid’s 15th Champions League Title win, Paws indicating birth of his child, seating on the fences – closer to fans which was mostly copied by Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

