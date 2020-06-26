Cristiano Ronaldo has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he joined them in 2018. The Portuguese talisman, on his second season in Italy, could reach a new milestone when Juventus host relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A 2019-20 on Friday. Ronaldo started slow when football resumed in Italy earlier this month and also missed from the spot against AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals but looked to have found his scoring boots. Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 2-0 win over Bologna and ended his four-match goal drought. Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic and Other Players to Watch Out in Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019–20 Match.

Ronaldo’s goal against Bologna took his league tally for the season to 22 goals. He is currently five behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile who has 27 goals to his name. 11 of those Ronaldo's 22 league goals came in successive Serie A matches putting him on level with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella as the only players to have scored in 11 consecutive league matches. Ronaldo achieved this feat in February when he scored against SPAL. Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20: Predicted Line-Ups for JUV vs LCE at Allianz Stadium.

But when Juventus take the field against Lecce for their first home match since March, Ronaldo could add another feature to his illustrious hat. He will be hoping to add to league tally with another goal against Lecce. If Ronaldo does score against Lecce on Friday, he will have scored against 19 of the 20 active Serie A teams. Yes, you heard that right. In just one and a half year in Italy, Ronaldo has already scored against 18 different domestic active oppositions in the Serie A. He will certainly be eager to add one more rival to his long list.

The 18 different active Serie A teams Ronaldo has scored against are – Inter Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Roma, Cagliari, Parma, Torino, Verona, AC Milan, Napoli, Udinese, Bologna, Fiorentina, Sassuolo, Sampdoria, Genoa and SPAL. Lecce and Brescia are the only teams Ronaldo is yet to net a goal against. Juventus has already played Brescia twice in the league this season and Juventus won both but Ronaldo was unable to get on the score sheet.

Juventus also faced Lecce in the reverse fixture in October and that match ended in 1-1 draw with Paulo Dybala scoring from the spot. But when they face Lecce at home, Ronaldo will certainly be eager to score and complete one more achievement in his illustrious career. A goal against Lecce will make it 19 of 20 active oppositions that Ronaldo has found the net against in Serie A.

Ronaldo also achieved a similar feat during his time with Real Madrid in Spain where he scored against every opponent he ever faced in La Liga. But doing it in just two years in a different league will be a big achievement for the Portuguese master. Meanwhile, Juventus are four points clear at the top of Serie A 2019-20 points table and will hope to widen the gap with a win.

