Manchester United will face Villarreal in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixtures. The UCL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on September 29, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be aiming to register their first win of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Villarreal, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Loses 1-0 Against Aston Villa in EPL 2021-22.

Manchester United were on the end of a shock result in their opening group match against Young Boys as the Swiss outfit came from a goal behind to take all three points. Meanwhile, Villarreal played out a roller coaster gams against Atalanta as both teams had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw. As the teams have hopes of making it past the initial stage, a win tonight will aid in that objective.

When is Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manchester United vs Villarreal clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Villarreal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).