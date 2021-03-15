Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another jewel to his already shining crown with a match-winning hat-trick against Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21. By striking his first goal of the game, the Juventus ace surpassed Pele’s disputed all-time goal-scoring tally. While both Ronaldo and Pele were tied at 767 goals in professional football before the contest, the Portugal talisman has now increased his tally to 770 goals. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is indeed delighted with his massive achievement. However, it won’t have any effect on his appetite for scoring more goals. Taking to Instagram, CR7 gave a crystal-clear message that he still has the fire to shatter many more records. Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out a Strong Message to Critics With His Goal Celebration After His Hat-Trick Against Cagliari.

“There is still much more to achieve and I believe we can do it together. Goals are an essential part of who I am. I can’t stop chasing for more, looking forward to achieve another record! I allways want more and more and I think that’s why people often say that I have so much energy and that I never stop. Maybe it’s true, but this is essential to keep me alive!” the iconic footballer wrote on the picture-sharing website. Pele After Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks His Record, Says 'I Admire You a Lot, Regret Not Being Able to Give You Hug Today.'

View Post:

The comment section got flooded with praises as fans were delighted to see Ronaldo’s passion towards the game. Ageing 36, Ronaldo might be in the latter half of his career but his end is indeed not anyway near. The veteran striker has certainly aged like fine wine and it would be interesting to see what more the legend will achieve. He’ll next take the field in Juventus’ Serie A clash against Benevento on Sunday (March 21).

