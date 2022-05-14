Cristiano Ronaldo just dropped a massive hint about his future at Manchester United. The Portugal star has been long been rumoured to move away from Old Trafford, especially with the Red Devils certain to miss out on a Champions League spot next season. Ronaldo, who has been a sensational performer in Europe's premier competition, was speculated to be seeking a move away from Manchester United so that he could play Champions League football once again. But it might seem the case now as the stalwart has hinted at staying back at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Erik Ten Hag Joining Manchester United As New Head Coach, Says, ‘We Need To Give Him Time’

While congratulating incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who is set to take up reins of the side next season onwards, Ronaldo wished the Dutchman luck and stated that the club needed to give him to make change happen. He also mentioned, 'We have to believe that next year we can win titles'--something that can be taken as a signal of his eagerness on staying back at the club he rejoined earlier this season.

"I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time. Things must change the way he wants. If he does well, all of Manchester United will be successful, so I wish him well. We are all happy and excited [about his arrival], not only as players but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles," Ronaldo told Manchester United's official website.

The Portuguese has had a good season so far with 24 goals in all competitions. He has been Manchester United's best player and highest-scorer but despite his exploits, the club has not been able to find much success this season. Manchester United have been very inconsistent this season, something that has led them to sit sixth on the Premier League points table with one game remaining.

