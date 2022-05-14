Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his best wishes to new Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag after he was appointed to take over the reins of the club. He also stated that the Dutch coach needed to be given time to change things at the club. The Portuguese star, while speaking to the club, said, "What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants." You can read the full interview here.

Our no.7 is excited to welcome Erik ten Hag to the club 🤝#MUFC | @Cristiano — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)