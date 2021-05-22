Cristiano Ronaldo has made it to the list in Serie A Team of the Season by EA Sports FIFA 2021. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 29 goals in this season so far and is the highest goal-scorer in the Serie A 2020-21. Cristiano Ronaldo has 98 points in his kitty. Another notable inclusion from Juventus is Juan Cuadrado. The list has a few notable exclusions in the final 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic and Achraf Hakimi were a few players who were excluded from the final 15. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly in Touch With CR7 For Manchester United Move.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the attacking areas had players like Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens. Lukaku has 96 points in his kitty and Mertens has 95 points in his kitty. Lorenzo Insigne has 95 points. Three players from AC Milan are included in the list as well. Franck Kessie, Rodrigo De Paul and Domenico Berardi will feature in the midfield.

Check out the tweet by EA Sports below:

The very best from a mouth-watering season in Italy 🙌🇮🇹 Here is your #FIFA21 @SerieA_EN Team of the Season 🔥 For more exclusive #FUT content, be sure to follow 👉 https://t.co/AQ33L3jpeO#TOTS pic.twitter.com/A1DABgNnUR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 21, 2021

Achraf Hakimi who plays at the full-back in Inter Milan was not pleased with his exclusion from the team. "What a joke!" he wrote. "If you have something against me, tell me! This is bull," read Achraf's tweet on social media. Do let us know what do you feel about the Serie A team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).