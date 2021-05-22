Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United looks quite bleak. With the reports of CR7 packing up his fleet of luxurious cars and shuffling things out of his mansion in Turin, rumours are rife that the Portugal star is all set to leave the Bianconeri. Some of them even claim that CR7 will leave even if Juventus qualifies for the Champions League 2021-22. Now here's a big update about the CR7's move at Manchester United. If reports are to believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in touch with CR7 for the Manchester United move. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Can Still Make it to Champions League 2021-22, Here’s How.

If the finances allow CR7 to come back, he might soon be seen in the Red Devils jersey. For a while now there have been reports about CR7 making a move from Juventus. He might have scored 40 per cent of goals this season for the Bianconeri, but that surely has not helped Juventus. The team has already lost the league title after nine long years and also Juventus is yet to qualify for the Champions League 2021-22.

Juventus will be locking horns with Bologna on Sunday and it's a do-or-die clash for the Bianconeri as Cristiano Ronaldo's team will have to win the game. Along with this, the team will have to wait for the results of Napoli or AC Milan as if one of these teams drops points, Juventus will book a spot in the UCL 2021-22. Thus even the Bologna fans have put up anti-Juventus banners and have urged the players to win the last game. The campaign has been supported reportedly by AC Milan fans who have promised Bologna to buy their shirts if they can stop Juventus from qualifying in UCL 2021-22.

