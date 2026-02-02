Mohammed Siraj has once again proved why he is a fan favourite, not just for his fiery spells on the pitch but for his grounded nature off it. The Indian fast bowler recently delighted a young supporter by commenting on a tribute reel, using a playful phrase that blends a classic Indian compliment with his trademark celebration. Mohammed Siraj and AP Dhillon Recreate the 'Spider-Man Pointing Meme' As They Meet During One Tour of India Concert in Pune (See Pic).

The interaction occurred on an Instagram reel dedicated to Siraj. A young kid posted a video of bowling and hitting the stumps. The young fan also request "Siraj sir ka comment ayega..?" (Will Siraj comment) besides performing "Siu" celebration.

Watch Viral Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshay Saini (@crickgolu_03)

The addition of "Siu" is a direct reference to Siraj’s on-field persona. A massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, Siraj famously performs the Portuguese star’s "Siu" celebration after taking a wicket.

Mohammed Siraj's Comment

Source: Instagram

The viral reel reached Siraj who commented, "wah mere sher, suiii" (Bravo, my lion) a common Hindi term of endearment and encouragement used to praise someone’s strength or bravery.

