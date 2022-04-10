Following Manchester United's 0-1 defeat to Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo, on his way back to the hutch after the full time, smashed a fan's phone. The fan was situated near the pitch entry tunnel and was capturing the football players leaving the ground. Ronaldo seemed frustrated by the defeat and went on to smash a fan's phone. The 37-year-old star footballer, however, later took to social media and issued an apology. Ronaldo even invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford, which the Portuguese footballer termed as a "sign of fair-play and sportsmanship." Everton 1–0 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22: Red Devils Suffer Shock Defeat at Goodison Park.

As per reports, Manchester United are looking into the incident involving Ronaldo. Though the club hasn't issued any statement yet in this regard. The videos of Ronaldo's smashing fan's phone are all over the internet. Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Smashing Fan's Phone After Manchester United's Defeat Against Everton Goes Viral.

It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

Manchester United were handed a 0-1 defeat as Anthony Gordon struck the lone goal of the game in the 27th minute. Following the defeat, United are now placed on seventh spot on the EPL 2021-22 points table

