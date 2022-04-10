After Manchester United lost the Premier League clash against Everton, furious Cristiano Ronaldo smashed phone of a fan while walking back from the pitch. The fan was capturing the football super star who was on his way to the hutch. Multiple videos show how Ronaldo slammed his hand on the phone. Everton 1–0 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22: Red Devils Suffer Shock Defeat at Goodison Park.

Clear angle Ronaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022

Another Video

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

Phone After it was Smashed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)