Just after Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian footballer Pele. it was said that the Brazilian footballer changed his Instagram bio and refuted the claims of Ronaldo surpassing his record. Now the former footballer took to social media and clarified that his Instagram bio has been the same ever since he joined the platform and this should not anybody from celebrating CR7 and Lionel Messi recent achievements. It was said that Pele had cheekily refuted the claims of Ronaldo surpassing his record and updated his bio which read, “Leading goal scorer of all time (1,283).” Did Cristiano Ronaldo Break Pele’s Record? Brazilian Legend REFUTES the Claim by Updating his Instagram Bio (See Pic).

Ronaldo had scored a brace during the Serie A 2020-21 match against Udinese to get to the record. He netted a goal at 31st and 70th minute of the match. With the achievement, CR7 was lauded by the football fraternity for the achievement. He is just one goal behind Josef Bican to lead the list of the highest goal-scorers of all times. Now let’s have a look at the tweet posted by Pele below:

Eu fui acusado por parte da imprensa de ter mudado a bio do meu Instagram, para ofuscar essas grandes estrelas que estão quebrando meus recordes. O texto da bio sempre foi o mesmo, desde que entrei na plataforma. Nada disso deveria nos distrair das suas conquistas incríveis. — Pelé (@Pele) January 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the news for his stupendous pass to Weston McKennie during the Serie A 2020-21 match against AC Milan. With this Juventus now stands on number for of the points table with 30 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).