A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal managed to move to the top of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group after a 3-0 win over Sweden at the Estadio Jose Alvalde Stadium. A better goal-difference separate them and France at the summit as path team are currently on 10 points from the opening four games. Goals from new Liverpool arrival Diego Jota and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva saw the Selecao record a commanding win. Cristiano Ronaldo Watches Team Portugal From Isolation After Testing Positive With COVID-19 (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to feature in the game after testing positive for coronavirus on October 13 (Tuesday) and is currently in mandatory self-isolation. But Fernando Santos’ men dealt well with the absence of their star player as they displayed a complete performance against a Sweden side who have won just once in their last five games.

Manchester City man Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in 21st minute of the game with an assist from Diego Jota. And right before half-time, the Liverpool forward doubled Portugal’s lead. The win was then conformed as Jota scored a brilliant solo goal; in the 71st minute of the game. Marcus Berg’s effort in the first half was the closes Sweden came of scoring in the game.

Watch Goal Highlights

With this win, Portugal moved to the top of Group C in League A of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 while Sweden find themselves at the bottom with no points from four games. Fernando Santos’ team will next take on France at home before travelling to Croatia for the final group stage game in the competition.

