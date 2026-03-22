Portugal national team coach Roberto Martinez has firmly dismissed suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'obsessed' with reaching the unprecedented milestone of 1000 career goals. Speaking today, Martinez emphasised Ronaldo's commitment to the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating that the veteran forward's focus remains on collective success rather than individual records. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined for Portugal International Friendlies, FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot Assured by Head Coach Roberto Martinez.

The Pursuit of a Landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently aged 41, stands as the highest goalscorer of all time, with an impressive tally of 965 goals across club and international competitions. The prospect of reaching 1000 career goals has been a recurring topic of discussion, particularly after Ronaldo himself expressed a strong determination to achieve the feat. In December 2025, he confidently stated, "I will reach that number for sure, if no injuries," at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. This ambition has led some to question whether the personal target could overshadow his role within the national squad.

Coach Roberto Martinez's Perspective

However, Roberto Martinez has moved to quell such concerns. "I don't see Cris playing with the anxiety or intention of reaching 1,000 goals," Martinez told reporters, adding that "whether he has 950 or 1,050 goals, he has the same legacy. It won't change anything. That's outside talk." The coach highlighted Ronaldo's team-oriented approach, citing an assist against Turkey during the European Championship as evidence of his willingness to prioritise the team. Martinez further stressed that he values "behaviour inside the box much more" than merely scoring goals, noting that Ronaldo's actions on the pitch do not reflect an obsession with the milestone. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Evolving Role and Team Focus

Martinez has consistently praised Ronaldo's exemplary conduct since taking charge in 2023, describing him as a captain who sets an example for others. He acknowledged Ronaldo's evolution as a player, transitioning from a skillful winger to a more central finisher, but maintained that his focus has matured towards collective triumphs.

Despite a recent hamstring injury that has seen Ronaldo excluded from Portugal's upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT, his presence is anticipated for the 2026 World Cup, where he is expected to play a crucial role. The coach's comments underscore a clear message: while Ronaldo's individual brilliance is undeniable, the national team's aspirations remain paramount.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).