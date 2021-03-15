Cristiano Ronaldo officially became the highest goal-scorer in the history of football. He even surpassed Pele. Post this he went on to post a long note on social media and promised that the story is far from over for him. After this, Pele also took to social media and penned a long note for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and sent him love via a post on social media. Ronaldo has now scored 770 goals so far in his career and in his long post, he promised his fans that things are far from over for him. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele To Officially Become the Highest Goal-Scorer, Achieves Several Other Career Milestones (Watch Video Highlights).

In the caption of the snap, he also spoke about the reason for not acknowledging the records. " I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that put’s me on top of the World’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pelé’s record," read a part of the caption of the long note. Even Pele shared a post on social media with a long note.

Check out the two posts below:

Pele's record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in the match against Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21 match. So far now he has scored 770 goals in his career. Ronaldo has also been the highest scorer of the Serie A 2020-21 with 20 goals. Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku is number two.

