Cristiano Ronaldo officially becomes the highest goal scorer in the history of football. He surpassed Pele with a hat-trick against Cagliari last night at the Sargedna Arena. He scored a goal within the first 32 minutes of the match to achieve this feat. Ronaldo scored a goal at the 10th, 25 and 32nd minute of the match. Talking about the game, both the teams were at par with each other with 49 per cent possession whereas, the rest 51 per cent was held by the hosts. During the match, he surpassed many milestones. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 Match, Keeps Title Hopes Alive for Juventus (Watch Goal Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 770 career goals to surpass Pele.

Ronaldo netted the 57 th hat-trick of his career.

hat-trick of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 134 goals with his head which more than some players in their entire career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5 Goals against Cagliari in the last three games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 league goals, 43 per cent of Juventus' total in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 115 G/A in 118 games for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 52 goals in his last 50 Serie A games.

Now let's have a look at the goal highlights:

With the hat-trick, he scored last night, Juventus won the match 3-1. Cagliari dominated the possession by 51 per cent whereas the rest 49 was held by Juventus. The visiting team took 10 shots out of which six of them were on target, whereas, Cagliari took 12 shots and out of which four of them were on target.

