The year has almost come to an end and most of the famous sporting website have come up with their playing XI. Now Opta has also come up with their Top XI for 2020 and Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku were the ones who made it to the list. The most notable omission here was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has been baling guns for AC Milan. He made his way back into the AC Milan team in 2020 had back then had signed a six-month-long contract which was subject to extension. If one were to speak about this date, AC Milan is leading the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 34 points. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Work After Short Break in Dubai, Promises to Comeback Stronger (See Post).

A lot of sporting pundits had claimed that Zlata Ibrahimovic brought in a positive attitude in the team and leaving out the former LA Galaxy player came in as a big surprise. Apart from Ronaldo, his teammates from Juventus Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs De Ligt were the ones who made it to the list. The playing XI received mixed reactions from the fans. Check out the tweet shared by Opta below:

11 – Here the #SerieA best XI in the calendar year 2020 based on Opta Data. Team.#OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/zPwGf19dpP — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 30, 2020

Talking about Zlatan, he is been away from the matches due to injuries and is not expected to take on the field until the mid-January. This means Zlatan could miss out on the match against Juventus on January 6, 2020.

