Cristiano Ronaldo had gone to Dubai for a short break where he was also seen attending the Dubai Globe Soccer Award. While one would have thought that he could be in Dubai to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, then no, that’s not the case. Ronaldo is back to Turin after a short break and has posted pictures of himself where he was seen practising his heart out. In the same post, Ronaldo has promised to come back stronger and said he is much more motivated to chase his ambitious goals of not only conquering Italy but also Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo DID NOT Give Away Player of The Year Award to Robert Lewandowski, Globe Soccer Awards Confirms Bayern Munich Striker Won on The Basis of Votes!

In the same post, he spoke about the memorable time he had with his family, friends and fans in Dubai. "The batteries are fully charged so that I can return stronger and more motivated than ever, in order to chase our ambitious season goals at Juventus, not only in Italy but also in Europe. Fino Alla Fine!," read a part of the caption by CR7. For now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Player of the Century award by the Dubai Globe Soccer fraternity. Robert Lewandowski was given the Player of the Year award. It was said that Ronaldo had given away his Player of the Year Award to Robert Lewandowski, but the official spokesperson of the award squashed the rumours and said that the Bayern Munich forward won it fair and square

