Cristiano Ronaldo created yet another record on Wednesday as the Juventus striker netted against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. The strike against the Ukrainian team was the 35-year-old’s 750th senior professional career goal. Following this feat, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s former team-mates at Real Madrid, Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas, congratulated him on the extraordinary feat. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi To Achieve This Prolific Record After a Goal Against Dynamo Kyiv, Champions League 2020-21.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season as he tapped in against Dynamo Kyiv early in the second half. This was the 35-year-old’s 750th career goal of which 75 have come in the colours of Juventus. ‘750 goals, 750happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday,’ wrote the Portuguese.

𝟕𝟓𝟎 goals, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 happy moments, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday. pic.twitter.com/ZuS4GDOzeh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 2, 2020

This post caught the attention of several people who congratulated him on the milestone goal. ‘Not bad sir. Not bad’ wrote Toni Kroos on his social media. While the German was very impressed with his former team-mate, Iker Casillas jokingly suggested that the 35-year-old might have done better. ‘Only 750? You can do better!!’ said the World Cup winner with Spain.

Toni Kroos

Not bad sir. Not bad. https://t.co/rlFeosmANq — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 3, 2020

Iker Casillas

Only 750? You can do better!! 😏 https://t.co/7UecYADeXe — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) December 3, 2020

Out of the 750 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, 450 have come for Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he is the all-time top scorer. The Portuguese skipper scored 118 goals for Manchester United and five for his first club Sporting CP. The 35-year-old has netted 75 goals for Juventus after joining the Italian side just over two seasons ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).