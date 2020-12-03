Cristiano Ronaldo has been scripting new record with each passing game and there was one more instance when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner netted his landmark 750th goal of his career last night when Juventus played against Dynamo Kyi, Champions League 2020-21. As he scored the landmark goal, CR7 went on to surpass his arch-rival Lionel Messi by scoring more home goals in the Champions League than any other player. Ronaldo now has 71 home goals in the Champions League 2020 whereas, Messi now has 70 goals. Juventus won the match by 3-0 with Federico Chiesa scoring the first goal of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 750 Career Goals, Says He Is Aiming For 800 Goals.

The second goal was netted by CR7 at the 57th minute of the match. The third goal was netted by Alavaro Morata at the 66th minute of the game. After scoring his 750th career goal the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo further said that he is now aiming for 800 goals. Here is a breakdown of the goals scored by him. During the nine-year-old long stint with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo scores 450 goals. For Manchester United, he scored 118 goals.

While donning the national colours for Portugal, Ronaldo had scored 102 goals. Since the time he joined Juventus, Ronaldo netted 75 goals. He had joined Juventus in 2018. Sporting CP had witnessed five goals by the Portugal star. Ronaldo had recently won the Golden Foot Award 2020. The award is given with public voting and is given to a player only once. Once again he has beaten Lionel Messi to walk away with the gong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).