Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most efficient players for Manchester United. Whenever the team is in acute need, Ronaldo is always there to rescue the Red Devils. Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued the team by scoring a goal for United in the Champions League 2021-22 match. He scored a goal in the 81st minute of the match. With this, Ronaldo has taken over Lionel Messi and by scoring the most number of non-penalty goals. So far, Ronaldo scored 654 goals and the Argentine has 653 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi to Score Most Number of Match-Winning Goals in the History of UCL, Achieves This Feat During Match Against Atalanta (Watch Goal Highlights).

Only on Wednesday, Lionel Messi had taken over Cristiano Ronaldo in this category. The Argentine had scored a brace against RB Leipzig in the Champions League 2021-22 match. Atalanta had an upper hand in the match as they scored a couple of goals in the first 28 minutes of the match. Mario Pasalic netted a goal at the 15th minute of the match and then Merih Demiral netted a goal at the 28th minute. The scoreline read 2-0 by the interval. But the match shifted gears after the interval. Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo were the goal-scorers of the team.

Check out the goal highlights of the goal scored by Ronaldo below:

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most number of winning goals in the Champions League. Ronaldo has so far scored 42 match-winning goals whereas Lionel Messi has 39. The record rivalry between the two players has been going on for a long time.

