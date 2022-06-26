Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain at the moment as reports suggest that the star player could leave Manchester United in the summer. There are not many clubs that can afford the Portuguese superstar but a return to Sporting CP could be on the cards for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in the near future. Is Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Chelsea? Agent Jorge Mendes' Meeting With New Club Owner Sparks Reports of Portuguese’s Switch to Stamford Bridge.

As per reports in England, the 37-year-old is frustrated with Manchester United's lack of transfer activity and is considering parting ways with the club. And with his future in doubt, Sporting CP director, Hugo Viana is ruling nothing out when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return but admits that a comeback in 2022 will be difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract at Manchester United and Viana believes that it will be difficult to strike a deal at this stage. When asked about the 37-year-old's return by Sky Sports, the Sporting chief said: 'I think not now that will be possible, but you never know.'

'I think he can decide where he can go, but we never know the future. I don’t want to talk a lot about that because I think when we talk about Cristiano it is quite different. I think he has one year more contract so whatever he decides, let’s see.' he added.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move to several European heavyweights but at the moment remains under contract with Manchester United. The Premier League outfit are yet to make any signing this season and their transfer activity could be crucial in deciding the 37-year-old's future with the club.

