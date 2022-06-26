Is Cristiano Ronaldo joining Chelsea? Well, rumours surrounding the Portugal star's switch to Chelsea started to rise and gain heat after his agent Jorge Mendes met new club owner Todd Boehly. The American entrepreneur, who took over the London club from longtime owner Roman Abramovich caught up with Mendes last week and out of all their discussions, one of them was about the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or champion.Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Reportedly Closing In on Dutch Midfielder’s Transfer

Soon after this meeting was revealed to have taken place, rumours started swirling that Ronaldo could possibly be on his way to Stamford Bridge. The forward was in good form last season and despite his performances, Manchester United settled for a sixth-place finish and would compete in the Europa League in the upcoming season. Manchester United are said to have been keen on keeping Ronaldo at the club come what may with the striker also showing eagerness to stay under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo would walk into his final term of a two-year contract at United. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are yet to make any new signings this summer transfer window. Ronaldo reportedly is unhappy with Manchester United's lack of transfer activity in the summer window so far.

