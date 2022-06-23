Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Manchester United, apparently due to the club's lack of activity in the transfer market. Manchester United have witnessed a lot of outgoings in form of key players like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and also Juan Mata and at a time when they are expected to replace these names with new stars, the club has surprisingly been dormant in the transfer market so far, prompting Ronaldo to rethink his future at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Semedo Take Sauna Bath, CR7 Shares Shirtless Photo on Instagram

The Portuguese sounded excited when the club named Erik ten Hag as new manager. Ten Hag's arrival brought the promise of a rebuild to the club that needed a new direction after a poor season that almost saw them miss out on European football. But the Portuguese player, who was one of United's standout players last season, is reportedly unhappy with the way things are panning out so far for United. The Red Devils have been linked with several players like Frenkie de Jong, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony and Justin Timber.

But they have not been able secure even one signing so far. According to a report, it is learnt that Ronaldo can make a return to Juventus should he end up leaving Manchester United this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).