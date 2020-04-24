Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Manchester United Reportedly in Pursuit of Their Old Striker

File Image of Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now, rumours are rife that cash-strapped Juventus could be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo owing to the loss the club has been suffering due to no live matches. While it was widely reported that Real Madrid is wanting Ronaldo wanting to come back to their team and now there have been reports of Manchester United in pursuit of their former striker. Yes! You read it right! If all things fall in place for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be donning the jersey of the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: CR7 Could Make a Comeback to Real Madrid After Cash-Stripped Juventus Open to a £50M Bid.

Guillem Balague, a Sky Sports La Liga pundit told his YouTube followers that a top source from a club in Europe told them that he wouldn’t be surprised if Manchester United would once again opt for Ronaldo. The former Sky Sports La Liga pundit told his YouTube followers: “Interestingly I was told by a director of football of a top club in Europe that 'how about if Manchester United decide to go for him?' “And I said, “No, that cannot be possible, they actually are putting the money somewhere else, they are looking for a different type of player.” “He told me.' I wouldn't be surprised'.”

Juventus has already applied 30 per cent pay cut for the players as there has been no live-action happening for a while now due to the outspread of the coronavirus. However, if the current reports are to be believed, the players will return to Juventus in the first week of May and begin their training for the remaining season.