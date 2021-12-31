Cristiano Ronaldo's season at Manchester United so far, might not have turned out to be the way that the Portuguese had wanted. He did create an instant impact and tasted some amount of success on his return to Old Trafford but it has not been the same way ever since their good start to the season. A poor run of performances have seen coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and be replaced by Ralf Rangnick and there has been speculations that he is set to leave Manchester United after a difficult time. But his agent has refuted all such claims and insisted that the Portuguese star is happy at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Free Kick During Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2021-22 (Watch Video)

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure," Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo agent said, as quoted by Sky Italia. Ronaldo left Juventus earlier in the summer transfer window this year to make a dramatic return to Manchester United, which increased hopes and expectations of the Red Devils competing for every major title on offer.

But Manchester United are currently sixth on the Premier League 2021-22 points table and are recovering from a difficult phase in the middle which culminated with a 1-4 defeat to strugglers Watford. Ronaldo so far, has found the net 14 times in 20 matches and United would need more of him if they are to compete for a spot in the top four and also challenge other sides in the Champions League. He scored a crucial goal that helped Manchester United beat Burnley in the Premier League on Friday, December 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).