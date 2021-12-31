Cristiano Ronaldo might have scored for Manchester United last night and led the team to a 3-1 win against Burnley in EPL 2021-22 match. But Ronaldo missed out on the free-kick and the video of the same has been making rounds on social media. Manchester United won the match 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had last scored from a freekick during Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2014. Ever since he has not scored from a single free kick. The trolls also have targetted Cristiano Ronaldo on multiple occasions for the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Tommy Taylor in All-Time Manchester United Top Goal Scorer List, Scripts Many More Records During EPL 2021-22 Match Against Burnley (Watch Goal Highlights).

This time too this missed free-kick has been the talking about the match. The video of the same has been shared online on social media. Talking about the game last night at Old Trafford, Scott McTominay netted a goal in the first eight minutes of the match. At the 27th minute, Ben Mee scored own goal. Ronaldo at the 35th minute of the match took the team to 3-0. Aaron Lennon netted a goal at the 38th minute but that did not help Burnley secure a win.

Check out the missed penalty video below:

A netizen who was in the stadium in fact switched off his mobile camera as soon as he got to know that Ronaldo was taking the free-kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a plethora of records after he scored a goal last night against Burnley. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Premier League goals (92) than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91).

