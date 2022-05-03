Speculations over Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United next season have been brushed aside by interim boss Ralf Rangnick. There have been a lot of talk over Ronaldo's potential departure from Manchester United next season if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League. But Rangnick is sure that the Portuguese forward will remain at the club next year. Ronaldo waved at the crowd at Old Trafford as Manchester United defeated Brentford in their last home game of the season, which led many to think that he was saying goodbye. Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Hint on His Manchester United Future After Red Devils’ Win Over Brentford

But Rangnick had other thoughts to offer. "I don’t think why it should be a wave of goodbye," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro, adding, "He’s got another year of his contract, and as far as I know he will be here next season again.”

Ronaldo also appeared to say, 'I'm not finished." He also took to Instagram, later on, to thank the fans as he wrote, "Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better every day, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!"

Manchester United are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League with them currently five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. As of now, it seems Ronaldo will honour his contract and remain at United for the next season as well.

