Cristiano Ronaldo Works Out at Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Urges Fans to Stay Inside (See Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on the sporting world with competitions around the globe being either cancelled or suspended until further notice. Many sports stars have come forward to raise awareness about the pandemic and have urged fans to follow the necessary health advisory. The latest sportsperson to speak out about the issue is Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese captain has urged people to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media as he posted an emotional message for his fans and advised them to stay inside their homes as he continues his daily workout routine from his home. ‘If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.’ The 35-year-old captioned his post on Instagram. The Juventus star man is currently in Madeira after all sports in Italy were suspended until April 3 and has been in self-isolation since then. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Cristiano’s fellow Juventus team-mates Daniel Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have been kept in quarantine. Along with them, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have also been tested positive for the virus and have been kept in self-isolation.

As per the reports, close to 300,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus around the world with around 12,000 people losing their lives. The virus originated in late December in the city of Wuhan in China.