Manchester United have signed Mason Mount for £60 million from Chelsea. Mount has become the Red Devils' first signing of this transfer window after signing a 5-year contract. Man United will pay Mount more than twice what he earned at Chelsea. Man United's importance has become clearer since he received the iconic No. 7 jersey. Numerous players have worn the number in the past, including George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, and Cristiano Ronaldo. This summer, Manchester United handed Mason Mount their most famous number after Erik ten Hag made landing the English midfielder his top priority. Manchester United Announce Mason Mount's Signing From Chelsea, England Midfielder Unveiled As the New No 7

Mason Mount Transfer Saga between Manchester United and Chelsea

For a long period, Manchester United tried to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. They made Chelsea a number of offers, all of which were declined. That is, until Manchester United made a fifth bid, for £55 million plus $5 million in add-ons. The Red Devils and Mount had already reached an agreeCment on conditions before Chelsea accepted the deal. Mount will sign a five-year contract with an additional one-year option when it becomes effective. Mount is yet approaching his prime at the young age of 24.

Mason Mount explains why he is joining Manchester United at Carrington

"It became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans." ❌ Mason Mount at Carrington to talk through his move to Man Utd... 💭 pic.twitter.com/ZPDbDD0Vlu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2023

Importance of Mason Mount in the Manchester United Lineup

However, many think Mason Mount can adequately represent the number given to him. He is a highly energetic player which is required under Erik Ten Hag pressing system. Mason Mount's conversation with Man United head coach Erik Ten Hag prior to signing has been a major factor in this deal. Erik Ten Hag gave him a comprehensive picture of their strategies for accumulating more trophies. Additionally, Mason Mount was aware of his significance to the group. He might increase Man United's success in both the Premier league and UEFA Champions League in this season.

Mount announced his joining the Red Devils by saying, 'It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,'

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies. 'Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag.'

'Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.'

'I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.'

