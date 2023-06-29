After days of being active in the market, Manchester United have finally sealed the signing of Mason Mount according to reports. He was a priority signing for Erik Ten Hag and the board has made it possible with now agreements in place with Chelsea. The package deal agreed with Chelsea is said to be £60m.

Manchester United Reportedly Agree Deal For Mason Mount

BREAKING: Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea — it’s done, here we go! 🚨🔴 #MUFC Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done. Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race. pic.twitter.com/tusESsyp2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

