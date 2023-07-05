Manchester United announce their first big signing of the season in the form of Mason Mount. In a midfield of Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, Mount will add further depth. Mount's contract situation was not going well with Chelsea and now with a fee of £55 million initial fee along with £5 million in add-ons, the 2021 Champions League final goal scorer secures to move to the club in Manchester.

Manchester United Announce Mason Mount's Signing

✍️ It's official. Welcome to Manchester United, Mason Mount! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2023

