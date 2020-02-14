Cristiano Ronaldo’s Late Penalty Helps Juventus, Fans Troll Zlatan Ibrahimović With Funny Memes As Coppa Italia 2020 Semi-Final Ends 1-1 (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristiano Ronaldo offered a thriller of a match to the fans as they locked horns in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia 2020. The match between Juventus and AC Milan ended with 1-1 draw. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who converted the penalty into a goal during the dying minutes of the game and saved the team from the blushes. Whereas, AC Milan new entrant Zlatan Ibrahimović could not score a goal against Juventus as expected by the fans. Now, this was a perfect opportunity for the fans to troll Zlatan who has been constantly taking a jibe at the former Real Madrid player. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Better of Rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic With VAR Assistance As Juventus Hold AC Milan in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final.

Zlatan after his return had taken a jibe at CR7 not once but twice. During an interview, Zlatan was asked about the best player in Serie A, to which he had said, “When did Lionel Messi come to Italy?” On the other occasion, Zlatan had said that he knows only one Ronaldo and he hails from Brazil. Needless to say that this angered the fans of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and this was a perfect opportunity for the fans to slam the former LA Galaxy player.

The fans took to social media and took a jibe at Zlatan. First, check out CR’s goal below and then a few reactions:

Big man vs big mouth

Another one

Big overrated mouth 👄🤣 — Versace 🤴 (@AlsaifTrey) February 13, 2020

Not won a single international trophy

Ibra talk big but never won UCL OR INTERNATIONAL TROPHY LOL — BCSaul (@Saulisthename) February 13, 2020

Shut Up!

He should keep his mouth SHUT then 😂 — T. Killmonger (@TaymoorK) February 13, 2020

Ibra is not that big

Ibra is not that big — FixerGPL (@GplFixer) February 13, 2020

This was the first leg of the semi-final tie between Juventus and AC Milan. The second leg of the match will take place on March 3, 2020, at the backyard of Juventus.