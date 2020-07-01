35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo shows no signs of ageing despite being in his mid-thirties. Ronaldo has been one of the most consistent players for Juventus and last night in the match against Genoa was no different. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a screamer in the match and his long-range shot which was scored from 22 yards had been recorded at 105 kmph. This was shared by a netizen on social media. With his Cristiano Ronaldo had scored his 24th goal in his 25th appearance and he took the team to the score of 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Screamer Helps Juventus Win Serie A 2019-20 Tie Against Genoa by 3-1, Netizens Hail The Portugal Star (Watch Goal Video).

Talking about the game, no goals were scored in the first half-time of the match. Paulo Dybala scored the first goal at the 50th minute of the game. Exactly six minutes later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner collected a pass from the midfield and scored a rocket from the 22 yards. Douglas Costa scored the third goal at the 70th minute. Now, let's have a look at the goal by Ronaldo.

that sound when he hits the ball 🤤 (use headphones if needed) #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/BwSq3iBCCF — marcus gnomes 🌚 (@MarcusGomesALT) June 30, 2020

Despite being in mid-thirties, Cristiano Ronaldo looks unstoppable and has been at the best of his form. After the match, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that the team is getting stronger with each passing match. The Bianconeri is now standing four points clear on Serie A 2019-20 points table with 72 points. Lazio stands on number two with 68 points in their kitty. The Old Lady will next play against Torino on July 4, 2020.

