It was a night that just belonged to Juventus as they took on the hosts Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris. But what came under the public eye was the goal by Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a long-range goal and extended their dominance on the Serie A 2019-20 points table. The Portugal star scored the goal from 22 yards and scored his 24 goals from 25 appearances. No sooner he scored a screamer, the netizens began to praise the 35-year-old as he is showing no signs of ageing. Talking about the game, it was Paulo Dybala who scored the first goal of the match after the half-time at the 50th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus Line Up Against Genoa Despite Fixture Pile-up, Says Manager Maurizio Sarri.

Just six minutes later, CR7 collected a pass from the midfielder and scored a stunner and brought the team to 2-0. Substituted Doughlas Costa was the one who netted yet another one by curling in a shot at the 73rd minute of the match. Andrea Pinamont scored a goal for the hosts at the 76th minute but that did not help the cause. Needless to say, Ronaldo’s screamer bagged the limelight and the netizens praised CR7 for the amazing goal. Check out a few reactions below:

How the hell is this bloke 35. Never ceases to amaze me https://t.co/YT2VqB0qUl — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 30, 2020

Mason Greenwood on 13 goals for #mufc in his first full season with the club; that's more than what Cristiano Ronaldo managed in his third. Whatever the mitigation, it is seriously impressive. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 30, 2020

It's simple; Ronaldo is the greatest. That's it. That's just the tweet. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 30, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Goat 🐐 What a goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tlQZqmVCGt — Sneaker Nyame (Best Shoe Plug) (@Sneaker_Nyame) June 30, 2020

Age is just a number in front of Ronaldo This goal silenced the critics Soooooo@Cristiano — Mahdi Dak (@MahdiDak3) June 30, 2020

After the game, Maurizio Sarri addressed the press and looked quite happy with the performances of the team. With this, Juventus extended their lead on the points table with 2 points and are four points ahead of Lazio who is placed on number two. The Bianconeri will next host Torino on July 4, 2020.

